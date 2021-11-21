Teenage boys playing PUBG run over by Train in UP

Mathura: Two teenage boys, who were engrossed in playing PUBG on their mobile phones were run over by a train in Laxmi Nagar area in Mathura. The victims were identified as 18-year-old Kapil and 16-year-old Rahul, both class 10 students.

According to the police, the boys had gone out for a walk in the morning. But they then got engaged in playing the game on their mobile, SHO of Jamuna Paar Police Station said. Both the mobile phones were found at the accident site between Mathura Cantonment and Raya stations. While one was damaged, the other had the game running on it, the police officer added.