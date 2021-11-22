15 people drown during temple festival

Naypyidaw: At least 15 people drowned after a tidal wave flooded a causeway during a temple festival in Myanmar. The incident took place at Kyeik Hne pagoda situated in Mon state. The deceased include a Buddhist monk, 12 women and 2 men.

The Kyaik Nae Yele Pagoda Festival is an annual festival held from the 1st to the 3rd day of the full moon of Tan Saung Mon. The temple is situated on an island and can be reached on foot via a stone pathway. During high tide the pathway is covered by water and during low tide it emerges out of water.