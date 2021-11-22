8-year-old girl abducted and raped in Uttarakhand; accused arrested

Rudrapur: A man was arrested on Monday for allegedly kidnapping and raping an 8-year-old girl in Rudrapur area of US Nagar district Uttarakhand. The accused has been identified as Bunty Thakur, a native of Rampur area in Uttar Pradesh.

Manoj Joshi, station in-charge of Rampura police outpost in Rudrapur said that a complaint was filed by the girl’s mother on Sunday. ‘She alleged that when she was out for work, her 8-year-old daughter was playing in the courtyard. Bunty, a dumper driver kidnapped and raped her. He threatened her that he would kill her if she divulged the act committed by him. But the minor revealed her ordeal to her mother’, Joshi said.

Joshi added that police have registered a case against the accused under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 363 (kidnapping), 376 (rape), 504 (intentional insult), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the POCSO Act. He further said that the accused has been arrested, and was later produced in the court, from where he was sent to jail. The minor was sent for a medical examination and the probe of the incident has been handed over to Rakhi Dhoni, a sub-inspector, Joshi added.