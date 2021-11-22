Automatic passport renewal service launched in UAE

Abu Dhabi: The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai has launched automatic passport renewal service. The passports of UAE nationals will be automatically renewed six months before its expiration. Passport holders will then be contacted by the authorities to determine their preferred delivery methods.

Major-General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director-General of the GDRFA said that the service was launched in line with the GDRFA’s celebration of the UAE’s 50th National Day.