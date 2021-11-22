Ducati launched its superbike ‘Panigale V4 SP’ in India: Know the features and price

Mumbai: Italian superbike makers, Ducati launched its flagship superbike in India. Ducati India has started the pre-booking of Panigale V4 SP.

The superbike is powered with a 1,103 cc Desmosedici Stradale engine. The engine will churn out 214 hp of maximum power at 13,000 rpm, and 12.6 Kgm of peak torque at 9,500 rpm. The engine is paired to a six-speed gearbox with a STM EVO-SBK dry clutch.

It features matt black on the fairings, combined with the Marchesini Forged Magnesium Wheels, open carbon clutch cover, Ducati Data Analyzer, ABS, Ducati EVO 3 traction control, slide control, wheelie control, launch control, engine brake control and telemetry kit with a GPS module. The motorcycle is priced at Rs 36 lakh in India.