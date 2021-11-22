‘Maroon or green’? Video of this colour changing hat leave netizens amused!

A jaw dropping video of an optical illusion involving a hat had gone crazily viral on social media, has left netizens amazed. The clip that was initially posted on TikTok went viral on the platform, after which the original poster posted the video on Instagram.

‘For everyone in my stories who said my hat was rust/maroon…you’re right – and also wrong. THIS IS WHY LIGHTING IS SO IMPORTANT IN INTERIORS. Light = Color mah dudes’, the caption read.

The user @oteliacarmen, while talking to Independent said that she bought a green hat at the store. However, to her astonishment, she found that it was brown when she returned home. She explained that it was due to ‘metamerism’ – a phenomenon in which a colour can change under different lighting.