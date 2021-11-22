MediaTek Dimensity 7000 Chipset may support 75 Watt fast charging

World’s leading Chip manufacturer, MediaTek, introduced its next-gen flagship mobile chipset – Dimensity 9000 at their 2021 Summit, to compete with Qualcomm’s upcoming Snapdragon 898 CPU. Now, amidst the ongoing global chip shortage, rumours suggest that the Taiwanese company is aiming to launch another high-end chipset for mobile devices dubbed Dimensity 7000, which will come with the support for 75W fast charging.

The new Dimensity 7000 chipset will be built on TSMC’s 5nm manufacturing process, according to a tip from a popular Chinese leaker Digital Chat Station. According to reports, the chipset will be based on ARM’s new V9 architecture, which is close to the current Dimensity 9000 CPU.

It will also allow 75W rapid charging, according to the report, and will be made using TSMC’s 5nm process. As a result, the Dimensity 7000 chipset will sit between MediaTek’s Dimensity 1200 chipset, which is built on a 6nm manufacturing process, and the Dimensity 9000 chipset, which is built on a 4nm architecture.

According to the report, MediaTek has already begun testing the Dimensity 7000 chipset. So, if this is correct, we should expect an official announcement from the corporation in the near future.