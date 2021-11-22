Watch: Patralekhaa puts sindoor on Rajkummar’s forehead in their wedding video

Bollywood actors Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa are officially married after dating for more than a decade. Rajkummar recently shared the first official teaser video for the big day on his Instagram handle. The video depicts numerous events and customs during the wedding, from ‘varmala to phere’. Rajkummar and Patralekhaa can also be seen in the video professing their love for one another.

‘Raj, it’s been 11 years but I just feel like I know you since a lifetime and not only this lifetime, I am sure it’s been many lifetimes’, Patralekhaa says in the video. Rajkummar adds, ‘We keep saying this to each other but we are soulmates and I truly truly believe that. Thank you for being my wife’.

In one of their wedding clips, after putting sindoor on Patralekhaa’s forehead (as per Hindu tradition) Raj asks Patralekhaa to do the same. He said, ‘Tum bhi laga do’, and the bride is seen applying sindoor to the groom’s forehead.

Click here to watch the video

After dating for 11 years, the pair got married on November 15 at the Oberoi Sukhvilas Spa Resort in Chandigarh, in a small ceremony attended by their families and a few close friends.