Will support Chinese businesses in Pak on a priority basis: PM Imran Khan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan stated that his administration will prioritise supporting Chinese enterprises in the nation. He made the remarks at a meeting in Islamabad with a Chinese business group led by Chen Yan of Challenge Fashion (Pvt) Ltd.

‘Pakistan and China have been connected not only in the past or present but they will remain united through our future generations also. We appreciate the valuable relationship of the peoples of the two countries’, Imran Khan said.

According to the report, he asked responsible authorities to assist any Chinese businessmen who are establishing enterprises in Pakistan on an emergency basis by resolving their concerns relating to road connection and utility availability.

Earlier, the PM was informed that Chinese businesspeople are nearly ready to begin operations in the glass, ceramics, and information technology sectors.

As per the Prime Minister’s Office, Oppo, one of the world’s leading tech companies, plans to open a local mobile manufacturing unit as well as a research and development centre in Pakistan. It would not only save a significant amount of foreign exchange reserves on yearly smartphone imports, but it would also provide job for tech graduates.