Atleast 9 dead in a fire at nursing home in Bulgaria

On Monday, a fire at a nursing home in the eastern Bulgarian village of Royak killed nine people and gassed some of the elderly inhabitants, a senior official of interior ministry said.

The fire, which started from the wooden roof late Monday, was put out, and the nursing home, which housed 58 old people, was evacuated, according to Tihomir Totev, the regional fire safety department head.

‘The rooftop was engulfed in tremendous flames and black smoke when the six fire engines arrived at the house. Firefighters began evacuating the homes, but nine people died as a result of the fire,’ Totev said.

The cause of the fire is being looked into, he added.