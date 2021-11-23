‘Blue sunset’ on the ‘Red planet’: NASA posts pic, explains why

Mars, the fourth planet in the solar system, has always evoked curiosity of science lovers with its unique features. Major scientific explorations are being done to unravel its mysteries, and to know more about the Red planet. Mars-related content often receives huge popularity, just like this image shared by NASA that showcases a blue sunset on the Red Planet.

‘Our Perseverance Mars rover has taken its first picture of a sunset! This image was captured on November 9, 2021, by the rover’s Mastcam-Z camera system on the 257th Martian day, or sol, of the mission. While this is the first sunset imaged by Perseverance, Our robotic explorers have been looking up at the Sun from the surface of the Red Planet since the 1970s. Vikings 1 and 2; the Pathfinder and Phoenix landers; Spirit, Opportunity and Curiosity rovers have sent back sunrise and sunset scenes’, the space agency wrote on their Instagram handle.

The post further goes on to explain more about the blue sunset in the Red planet. ‘Martian sunsets typically stand out for their distinctive blue color. Fine dust in the atmosphere permits blue light to penetrate the atmosphere more efficiently than colors with longer wavelengths. But this sunset looks different: less dust in the atmosphere resulting in a more muted color than average. The color has been calibrated and white-balanced to remove camera artifacts’, NASA explained.

The post was taken over by netizens, and has received more than 4.2 lakh likes within hours of being posted. Perseverance Mars Rover is a car sized rover by National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), as part of NASA’s Mars Exploration Program.