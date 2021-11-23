Dulquer Salmaan shares a throwback of ‘Kurup’ days

Dulquer Salmaan has snatched the audience’s hearts again, this time for his adorable mirror selfies from his fitting rooms. The actor shared a series of photos in which he can be seen in several looks from the film Kurup, which was just released in theatres.

Taking to Instagram today, Dulquer Salmaan shared the pictures along with the caption, ‘Fitting Room selfies!’ He also added hashtags such as #circa2019 #kurupdays #couldntfigurewhatiwantedtowearoutthestore.

As soon as the post was shared, fans and followers flocked down to the comment section and showered the actor with appreciation and love.

Kurup is directed by Srinath Rajendran and is based on the actual incident of Sukumara Kurup, who was accused of killing a film representative named Chacko. The film was released in theatres on November 12. In Kerala, the crime thriller was released in 505 theatres and multiplexes. On the first day alone, around 2000 screenings were held.