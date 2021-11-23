Halal makes an entry into Indian cricket team! Fans are not amused…

In the recently concluded T20 series, India triumphed 3-0 over New Zealand after a disappointing campaign at the T20 World Cup 2021. Indian cricket under head coach Rahul Dravid and captain Rohit Sharma was clinical throughout the series. The hosts won all three games to kick-start the new era of Indian cricket under Dravid and Sharma. Following the team’s success on social media, the BCCI got embroiled in a new controversy after a report claimed that the team management had banned beef and pork in any form from the new diet regimen for the Indian men’s cricket team. It was also reported that the players were instructed to consume only meat that was halal.

‘According to the new dietary plan of the Indian cricket team, players aren’t allowed to eat pork and beef in any form and variety in order to keep themselves fit and healthy. If anyone wants to have meat then it should be only in halal form, players can’t eat any other form of meat whatsoever,’ the report said. The Indian team management has left fans angry with its decision to ban all meat except halal, with many claiming it is against Hindus since halal meat is forbidden and is against the religion. Fans brought BCCI into the controversy by slamming the board for a new diet plan.

Animals can be slaughtered in two ways – the halal method, in which the animal is given a cut and bled slowly, and the jhatka method, in which the animal is slaughtered in one hit. Islam forbids Muslims to eat any other type of meat other than halal meat. In the report, BCCI has introduced a strict diet plan to ensure that players remain fit and healthy for the upcoming tournaments and major events without gaining unnecessary weight. Twitter users, however, claim that BCCI is promoting halal meat.

Read more: ‘No free biryani’: Hotel manager faces attack

At the Eden Gardens on Sunday, Rohit Sharma led India to a 73-run victory over New Zealand in the final T20I of the series. India swept the series against the Kiwis. India batted first, scoring 184 runs before Harshal Patel and Axar Patel combined to cause havoc with the ball. With five wickets between them, the duo bowled out New Zealand for just 111, allowing India to register a massive victory and clinch the series 3-0. The two-match Test series between India and New Zealand will begin on Thursday (November 25).