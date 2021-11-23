India to provide humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, but Pakistan takes centre stage!

On Monday, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan decided to allow Indian wheat to enter Afghanistan through Pakistan. In a press release and via tweet, the Pakistani government announced the decision. According to the release, 50,000 metric tonnes of Indian wheat will be sent to Afghanistan as humanitarian aid. Moreover, Khan promised to facilitate the return of Afghan patients who had sought treatment in India. ‘Pakistan will also facilitate the return of Afghan patients who had gone to India for medical treatment and are stuck there,’ announced the Pakistan Prime Minister.

In regard to the Afghanistan Inter-Ministerial Coordination Cell (AICC), Khan chaired its first apex meeting today. Qureshi, Tarin, and National Security Advisor Dr. Moeed Yousaf attended the meeting along with Senior Officials of the National Security and Foreign Ministries, tweeted Pakistan PMO. At the meeting, Khan instructed all ministries to enhance the facilitation of Afghans.

Among the in-kind humanitarian assistance, he ordered was the delivery of 50,000 metric tons of wheat, emergency supplies, winter shelters, and other supplies. Moreover, Khan also approved an in-principle reduction in tariffs and sales tax on key Afghan goods to Pakistan. ‘The PM also ordered that the facility of free COVID vaccination for all Afghans entering Pakistan from land borders be continued. Pakistan initiated free vaccination of Afghans on 13th November,’ tweeted Pakistan`s PMO.

Khan further ordered that the capacity of border personnel is enhanced further and that there be no arbitrary closures of borders for trade. As part of the Prime Minister’s order, the bus service between Peshawar and Jalalabad should be reinstated to facilitate travelers on both sides. Pakistan PMO informed the media that in order to facilitate Afghans, the visa duration will be relaxed in such a way that visas will be granted within three weeks at most.