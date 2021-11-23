Is your new iPhone fake or genuine? Here’s how you can find out

How can you tell if an iPhone is real or not? It’s easy to find for people who are more familiar with the latest smartphones. However, not all people are technically savvy. So check these things out to make sure your new iPhone is genuine. The iPhones that are being released now are even better. Therefore, their duplicates are unlikely. But there is still a wave of duplicates in the Chinese market. There are a few simple ways to tell if your ‘iPhone’ is actually a cheap Android phone.

The first thing you need to do before opening the box is to look up the IMEI number, which you can double-check on Apple’s website. Enter the IMEI number written on the packaging at https://checkcoverage.apple.com/in/en. If the device is fake, the website will notify you immediately. In this case, you will need access to the device and there are some things to keep in mind.

The charging port is another obvious gift. A micro USB port or USB-C port is likely to be found on the iPhone. Trying to plug an Apple Lightning cable into its port is the simplest approach to finding it. If not, it’s fake. Not only that, Apple is the only major company to use pentallobe screws to secure the chassis around the lighting port. Less than five or more of the screw heads indicate that they are fake.

Another simple trick to check your iPhone’s authenticity is by using Siri voice commands. Hold down the Power button (Home Button on iPhone SE) for a few seconds until the Voice Assistant appears. If Siri appears, your iPhone is authentic. If you find Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, or any other voice assistant, it’s fake.