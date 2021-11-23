Israel rolls out vaccination programs for young children as Covid-19 cases rise

On Monday, Israel began administering Pfizer/BioNtech COVID-19 immunizations to children aged 5 to 11, in an effort to combat a recent spike in coronavirus illnesses.

In September, the fourth wave of infections that rocked Israel in June began to fade. However, over the previous two weeks, the reproduction rate of the virus, which had been below one for two months, began to grow and has already crossed the threshold, indicating that the virus may be expanding exponentially once more.

Over the last three days, daily infections have risen, with half of the confirmed infections now affecting children aged 11 and below.

The children’s vaccine drive began on Monday in a Tel Aviv square, with a group of parents waiting peacefully in line with their children to receive shots. On Tuesday, the campaign will be held nationally.

‘The children attend school, interact with other children and participate in a variety of social activities. We’re really looking forward to vaccinating them and getting back to normal,’ Katy Bai Shalom, whose son and daughter were both vaccinated on Monday, expressed her gratitude.

Some of the children grinned and giggled as they received their shots in front of television cameras, while others sobbed and clutched their parents.