Manisha Koirala is all praise for Alia Bhatt’s work, calls Kangana Ranaut ‘brilliant’

Kangana Ranaut, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have all received appreciation from actress Manisha Koirala. Manisha remarked in a recent interview that Alia’s work is far above what she would have done. Kangana was also dubbed ‘brilliant’ by Manisha.

Kangana Ranaut has appeared in over 30 films since her debut in 2006 and has received four National Film Awards. Alia Bhatt made her Bollywood debut in 2012. Highway, Udta Punjab, Raazi, and Gully Boy have all received positive reviews. Alia has also received a number of accolades.

Speaking about her favourite actors in an interview with a leading daily, Manisha said: ‘The younger generation is great, they are on par with the world standards. Kartik Aryan is a fine actor. Ranbir Kapoor is great. I see Alia Bhatt’s work and I feel she is way beyond what I would have done. Kangana is also brilliant. I loved her in Queen’.

Manisha Koirala, on the other hand, has been in a number of films and has established herself as a prominent actress since the mid-1990s. She made her Bollywood debut with Saudagar (1991).

Manisha had also appeared in movies including 1942 A Love Story (1994), Bombay and Akele Hum Akele Tum (1995), Khamoshi (1996), Dil Se (1998), Lajja (2001) and Escape From Taliban (2003).

Meanwhile, the actress will next be seen in the film Shehzada, which also stars Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon. Rohit Dhawan is the director of the action musical. Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy, and Sachin Khedekar also feature in the film. Shehzada will be released in theatres on November 4, 2022, and is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Allu Arvind, and Aman Gill.