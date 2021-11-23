Sambit Patra posts forged video of Kejriwal; Delhi Court orders to register FIR

New Delhi: The Tis Hazari Court of Delhi on Tuesday ordered to register an FIR against BJP leader and national spokesperson Sambit Patra for allegedly posting a doctored video of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Metropolitan Magistrate Rishabh Kapoor directed the Delhi Police to register an FIR under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) while also allowing an application/complaint filed by Aam Aadmi Party’s Atishi, through Lawyers Rishikesh and Mohd Irshad.

The complainant alleged that BJP’s spokesperson Sambit Patra in January this year had posted an edited video of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on social media in the matter of farmers. The accused fraudulently and knowingly doctored the original video, and uploaded a false, fabricated and tempered video on social media. The petitioner said that the only intention of the BJP leader was to incite members of the society against the complainant and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

The complaint also stated that on February 2, 2021, he gave a formal complaint to the Station House Officer (SHO) at IP Estate Police Station, New Delhi. They assured the complainant that they will register the FIR in the matter, but to their surprise, no action was taken. After this, the complainant has approached the court for its direction to immediately and expeditiously register an FIR against Sambit Patra under relevant sections and investigate such offence and prosecute the said accused, as per the law demands.

The petition further stated that since the complaint clearly disclosed the command of a cognizable offence, it is the ultimate duty of the police officials receiving the complaint to register an FIR under relevant provisions of law, which wasn’t done in this case.