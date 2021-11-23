Simbu’s Maanaadu all set for a November release

Maanaadu, the much-anticipated film starring Tamil actor Silambarasan, also known as Simbu, is all set for a theatrical release after a lengthy wait. The political science fiction action film, directed by Venkat Prabhu, was originally intended for a Diwali release but was postponed due to Rajnikanth’s Annaatthe, which took most of the screens at the time. Maanaadu will be released on November 25th, and it is expected to have a wider release than anticipated, even outside of Tamil Nadu.

Simbu’s fans are excited about what the film’s trailer has in store for them. Simbu’s character is caught in a time loop, and the commercials reveal how he navigates through his thoughts. The time-bending film has piqued interest among moviegoers, including a reference to Christopher Nolan’s Tenet.

Simbu, who normally does not support the dubbed versions, is also attending the events for the Telugu version, indicating that the buzz has translated into an unusual marketing plan for the film. In Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Kerala, where Simbu is still making inroads, Maaanaadu will be distributed in large numbers.