Suryakumar will return to the Test team in the series against the Kiwis

Mumbai batsman Suryakumar Yadav, who played in the Twenty20 series against New Zealand, has been recalled to the Indian Test team. Suryakumar has been included in the squad for the Test series against New Zealand starting in Kanpur on Thursday. BCCI asked him to reach Kanpur and join the team.

Suryakumar, who made his international debut against England in March this year, has so far played 11 Twenty20 matches and three ODIs in the Indian jersey. He was part of the squad for the Test series against England in August-September but never got a chance to play. His performance in the Twenty20 series against New Zealand was outstanding. He scored 62 off 40 balls in the first Twenty20 in Jaipur and won the Man of the Match award. Surya, who has played 77 matches in first-class cricket, has scored 5356 runs at an average of 44.00. That includes 14 centuries and 26 fifties.