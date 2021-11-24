10% discounts on liquor for fully vaccinated people announced

Mandsaur: A 10% discount on country liquor for fully vaccinated people was announced by three liquor shops in Mandsaur district in Madhya Pradesh. Liquor shops situated at Sitamau Fatak, Bhuniakhedi and Old Bus Stand in Mandsaur city has announced that people who took their second dose vaccine on Wednesday will be given the discount.

An excise official said that the decision was taken to encourage people to take vaccine and it will be implemented in other parts of the district if proven to be success. Earlier the Khandwa district administration has ordered not to sell liquor to unvaccinated people.

Also Read: Rs 2 lakh robbed from Pune bank; Manager killed

Madhya Pradesh government had launched a mega vaccination drive on Wednesday. The state government has set a deadline of December-end to complete vaccination of all eligible people.