Country to reopen to foreigners from April 30

Wellington: New Zealand will allow entry to foreigners from April 30,2022. Fully vaccinated New Zealanders and residence visa holders in Australia will be allowed to enter the country from January 16, 2022. New Zealanders from other countries will be allowed in from February 13,2022.

All travelers must show a negative pre-departure coronavirus test, proof of full vaccination and a travel history declaration. They must also take another test on arrival and self isolate for seven days

New Zealand has closed its borders for foreigners in March 2020 due to Covid-19 pandemic.