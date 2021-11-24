‘Damn! I just died in your arms’, writes Priyanka Chopra amid divorce rumours

Priyanka Chopra has made a remark on an Instagram video of her husband Nick Jonas, who is seen working out at a gym. While his beast appearance wowed audiences, it was Priyanka who was left speechless.

Nick is sweating it out with dumbbells in the video. Priyanka commented, ‘Damn! I just died in your arms…’ American actor Jonathan Tucker also wrote, ‘You have the arm strength of a thousand gorillas, Mr Nick!’

Priyanka’s remark comes amid reports that she and Nick are getting divorced. The rumour gained traction after Priyanka removed the word ‘Jonas’ from her bio name on her official Instagram handle on Monday. She used to write ‘Priyanka Chopra Jonas’, but now she just writes ‘Priyanka’.

While the actress is yet to make an official remark, her mother, Madhu Chopra, has dismissed the rumours. ‘It’s all rubbish, don’t spread rumours’, she said.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married in 2018. The couple had celebrated their first Diwali together at their Los Angeles home earlier this year.

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra just completed the shooting for Citadel. She will be next seen in The Matrix Resurrections.