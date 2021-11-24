India Meteorological Department predicts heavy rainfall in these states for next five days

Chennai: The regional meteorological center in Chennai has predicted heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry over the next five days. IMD in its weather bulletin said that a low-pressure area is likely to form under the influence of a cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal and due its effect the southern states will receive rainfall.

IMD predicted extremely heavy rainfall in Ramanathapuram and Nagapattinam in the next 24 hours. Heavy rains are also likely in Madurai, Theni, Sivaganga, Kanyakumari, Puthukottai, Tenkasi and Cauvery delta districts of Tamil Nadu and Karaikal in Puducherry on Thursday.

The national weather forecasting agency also predicted isolated very heavy rainfall on the southern coast of Andhra Pradesh, including the Rayalaseema region and Yanam in East Godavari district on November 27 and November 28.

Districts in the southern interior of Karnataka, Kerala, Mahe and Karaikal in Puducherry may receive light to moderate rainfall over the next five days

IMD also advised fishermen not to venture into the southwest Bay of Bengal, Gulf of Mannar and off the southern coast of Tamil Nadu on November 25.