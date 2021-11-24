Oman police bust drug smuggling bid

Muscat: The Royal Oman Police busted a drug smuggling bid and recovered 28.5 kilograms of crystal drug. The Coast Guard Police in North Al Batinah Governorate has carried out the operation in cooperation with the Royal Oman Police.

The team arrested two people on board a fishing boat with 28.5 kilograms of crystal drug.

Earlier, the Al Buraimi Governorate Police Command arrested two Asian expats and recovered 2.5 kilograms of crystal drug from their possession.