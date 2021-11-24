17 expats arrested in Oman

Muscat: The Royal Oman Police (ROP) has arrested 17 expatriates. The expats were arrested for violating residence and labour laws in the country.

The Royal Oman police informed that the Al Buraimi Governorate Police Command, in cooperation with the Special Tasks Police has arrested 17 of African and Asian nationalities.

Also Read: Major roads will be closed temporarily on Friday in Dubai

Two other Asians were arrested by Al Buraimi Governorate Police Command for possession of narcotics. Police recovered 2.5 kilograms of crystal drug from their possession.