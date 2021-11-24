President Kovind to begin two-day visit to Kanpur today

President Ram Nath Kovind will arrive in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, on Wednesday for a two-day visit. According to a statement released by Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday, the President will speak at Chaudhary Harmohan Singh Yadav’s birth centennial celebrations on November 24.

As per the Rashtrapati Bhavan, Kovind would attend the centennial festivities of the Harcourt Butler Technical University on November 25.

This year, the President has paid many visits to the poll-bound state of Uttar Pradesh. Kovind laid the cornerstone for the Uttar Pradesh National Law University in Prayagraj in September.

Meanwhile, on November 25, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for the Noida International Airport (NIA) in Jewar, Gautam Buddha Nagar. The construction of the airport is in accordance with Prime Minister Modi’s aim to increase connectivity and establish a future-ready aviation industry, according to a statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on Tuesday.

Uttar Pradesh would become the only Indian state with five international airports with the addition of this airport in Gautam Buddh Nagar.

Early next year, high-profile elections will be held in Uttar Pradesh, and the BJP has determined to leave no stone unturned in its quest for a second triumph in the state.