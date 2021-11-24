Rebel Congress MLA Aditi Singh joined BJP

Lucknow: Congress MLA Aditi Singh joined BJP. Aditi Singh joined the ruling party in Uttar Pradesh along with former BSP MLA Bandana Singh. They were inducted to BJP by Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh.

Aditi Singh is the daughter of veteran Congress leader late Akhilesh Singh. She is the MLA from Rae Bareli Sadar constituency a stronghold of Congress in the state. AICC president Sonia Gandhi is the The MP from Rae Bareli.

Aditi Singh had revolted against Congress in 2019 and is a critic of the party. Aditi Singh was suspended from the Congress a few months back after she had criticized Priyanka Gandhi over the latter’s offer to transport the stranded migrant workers during the Covid-19 pandemic. She had also raised severe criticism against Priyanka Gandhi over the latter’s reaction to the Union government’s decision to repeal the three farm laws.