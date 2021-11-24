Scorpene class submarine INS Vela to be commissioned tomorrow

Mumbai: The Indian Navy had announced on Wednesday that it will commission INS Vela, its fourth stealth Scorpene class submarine under Project 75, tomorrow. The induction is aimed to boost the submarine’s combat capability.

‘The Indian Navy’s fourth stealth Scorpene class submarine, INS Vela, is geared to get commissioned on 25th November 2021’, a statement released by the Indian Navy read. ‘The submarine has been built by Mumbai-based Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd in collaboration with M/s Naval Group of France. The previous avatar of INS Vela was commissioned on August 31, 1973 and it rendered yeoman service to the nation for 37 eventful years before being decommissioned on June 25, 2010. The new ‘Vela’ is a potent man o’ war and is capable of offensive operations that span across the entire spectrum of maritime warfare’, it added.

Project 75 includes the construction of six submarines of Scorpene design, out of which three submarines – Kalvari, Khanderi, Karanj, have already been commissioned. Navy states that the induction of the submarine merges the Indian Navy’s position as a builder’s Navy significantly and is expected to add sharpness and strength to its combat capability.