Three terrorists killed in Srinagar by the police

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Police neutralized three terrorists in Srinagar on Wednesday, in an encounter between security forces and the terrorists that broke out in Srinagar’s Rambagh area.

‘Police #neutralised 03 #terrorists in #Srinagar. Identification & affiliation of the killed terrorists is being ascertained. Further details shall follow’, a tweet by Kashmir police read.

The eliminated terrorists have been identified as Arafat, resident of Niklora litter in Pulwama, Basit Dar, resident of Redwani in Kulgam and Manzoor Ahmad, son of Sonaullaha Mir and resident of Babhar, Pulwama. However, the Jammu and Kashmir police are yet to officially confirm the identity and the affiliation of the terrorists.