Union government extends free ration scheme till March next year

New Delhi: The Union government has extended the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PM-GKAY) till March next year. The proposal to this has been approved by the Union Cabinet.

The scheme was scheduled to end on November 30. Under this scheme, the government provides 5 kg of food grains free of cost to around 80 crore beneficiaries covered under the National Food Security Act (NFSA). The Department of Food and Public Distribution said that around 163 lakh metric tonnes grains will be needed for the scheme. It will cost around Rs 53344.52 crore for the Union government.

The scheme got underway last year during the pandemic with a view to aid the people so that no one goes hungry in the country .