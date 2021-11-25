European Union approves first vaccine for children aged 5 to 11

Paris: The European Medicines Agency (EMA) approved Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine for use on children from 5 to 11 years old. This is the first time the EMA has cleared a Covid-19 vaccine for use in young children.

Also Read: State of emergency declared in a European country to tackle Covid-19 cases

Meanwhile, Austria has already begun vaccinating the 5 to 11 age group. The United States signed off on Pfizer’s kids-sized shots earlier this month, followed by other countries including Canada.