State of emergency declared in a European country to tackle Covid-19 cases

Prague: The Czech government declared a state of emergency for 30 days in the country. The emergency was declared as the daily number of Covid-19 cases surged sharply in the country.

By imposing a state of emergency, the government will get the power to impose more restrictions on public life. As per reports, the government will ban large public gatherings and will reduce the timings of restaurants and bars. At present, unvaccinated people are not allowed to enter restaurants, cinemas and other services.

The country with a population of 10.7 million has the world’s fourth-highest infection rate per capita. The Czech Republic reported its highest daily rise in new Covid-19 infections on Wednesday as cases surpassed 25,000 for the first time.