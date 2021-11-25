NCP chief alleges Sameer Wankhede forged death certificate of his mother

Nawab Malik, the head of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), shared the death certificate of Sameer Wankhede’s mother on Thursday, alleging that the NCB official had falsified the document. Malik claims that the death certificate of Zahida Dawood Wankhede has two distinct religions on it.

Sharing both the death certificates, Malik tweeted, ‘Another forgery, Muslim for funeral and Hindu for the official document? Blessed is Dawood Dnyandeo’.

Since the arrest of Aryan Khan in the cruise drug case, the Maharashtra Minister has been relentless in his attacks on Sameer Wankhede. The high-profile drug bust case involving Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan has devolved into a battle of words between Maharashtra Minister Malik and former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, with both sides levelling accusations and counter-allegations.

While Malik had accused former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of ‘criminalisation of politics’ by protecting NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede, Fadnavis had denied the allegations.