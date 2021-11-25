Oman police arrests six for smuggling drugs

Muscat: The Royal Oman Police (ROP) arrested six people for smuggling and possession of narcotic substances. The Directorate General for Combating Drugs and Psychotropic Substances led by the South Al Batinah Governorate Police, in cooperation with the Coast Guard Police has conducted the arrests.

The team also recovered 95 kilograms of crystal drug from their possession.

Earlier on Wednesday, the ROP busted a drug smuggling bid and recovered 28.5 kilograms of crystal drug. The Coast Guard Police in North Al Batinah Governorate has carried out the operation in cooperation with the Royal Oman Police.