T-rex fan? This iPhone with real dino tooth fragment is just for you!

The iPhone 13 Pro Max is one of the most expensive smartphones priced at over Rs 1.5 lakh. But luxury phone maker Caviar has shocked the public with the launch of the Tyrannophone, which is four times the price of the original phone. Parts of the tooth of a dinosaur that lived about 80 million years ago make this iPhone worth millions.

Caviar has added parts to the teeth of Tyrannosaurus, abbreviated as T-Rex, to their limited edition iPhone 13 Pro Max. These phones have been released by Caviar as part of the Terra Collections.

The 3D image of the T-Rex on the Tyrannophone and the yellow eyes are printed on the back of the iPhone. Caviar explains that one of the teeth in the dinosaur picture on their Tyrannophone is about 80 million years old. This is what makes this iPhone so special.

Caviar Tyrannophone is available on the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. The iPhone 13 Pro on the Tyrannophone will be priced at around Rs 6.41 lakh and the Pro Max at Rs 6.82 lakh. Caviar has launched only 7 phones in total.

This is not the first time that the company has introduced luxury iPhones. In September, the company launched the iPhone 13 Pro Max encrusted with 18-carat gold with a price tag of, 35,519 (approximately Rs 35.41 lakh). Caviar named these phones Total Gold.