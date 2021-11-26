India Meteorological Department predicts heavy rainfall in these states for next five days

Chennai: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu and Kerala for next five days. The national weather forecasting agency updated that a cyclonic circulation has formed in the Comorin area and adjoining Sri Lanka coasts and this is the cause of heavy rain in these south-Indian states.

IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in some areas in Ramanathapuram and Nagapattinam districts over the next 24 hours and heavy rainfall in Madurai, Theni, Sivaganga, Kanyakumari, Puthukottai, Tenkasi and Cauvery delta districts of Tamil Nadu, besides Karaikal in Puducherry over the coming days.

Also Read: Another European country imposes entry ban on 8 African countries

IMD issued yellow alert in 11 districts in Kerala till November 29.