Kerala: Class 10 student commits suicide after having a row over mobile addiction

Idukki: A class 10 student committed suicide after allegedly having a row with parents over using the mobile phone. The incident took place in Idukki Kokkayar on Friday, and the deceased has been identified as Russell Mohammed.

When Razila, the victim’s mother woke up at four this morning, she saw Russell playing on his mobile and took it away. When he asked for his mobile in the morning, she said that it will be returned only after he studied till noon. At twelve o’clock when she was about to give it back, Russell went into the room without taking the mobile.

Later, the boy was found hanging in his room. Russell was rushed to a private hospital in Mundakkam but could not be saved. Police have registered a case of unnatural death in the incident.