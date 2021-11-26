Mofiya suicide case: DGP suspends Aluva CI Sudheer

Kochi: Kerala State DGP Anil Kant has issued the suspension order suspension order for Circle Inspector of Aluva Police station, CL Sudheer, as per directed by the State Government. The action is taken for allegedly neglecting the complaints of a 21-year-old law student Mofiya Parveen, who committed suicide and accused harassment from her husband and in-laws.

The action was taken soon after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan talked with Mofiya’s father over phone. Mofiya’s father had stated the CM assured him that action will be taken against CI Sudheer. An investigation will be initiated against Sudheer as Mofiya had mentioned in her suicide note that he behaved rudely to her when she filed complaint against her husband Suhail. The DGP has ordered a departmental inquiry against Sudheer, which will be conducted by the Traffic ACP of Kochi (North) Police Francis Shelbi K F.

Congress workers had conducted widespread protests demanding action against Sudheer, and leaders stated that they are concluding their protest. The CI was asked to report at the police headquarters yesterday. Aluva MLA Anwar Sadath had staged a sit-in protest in front of the station demanding justice for the victims.