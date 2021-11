Samajwadi Party requests Election Commission to remove duplicate names from voter’s list

Lucknow: The Samajwadi Party requested the Election Commission on Friday to ensure that duplicate names in the voters’ list are weeded out to prevent bogus voting in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. The Samajwadi Party also alleged that a large number of irregularities have come to the fore in the voters’ list published on November 1.

‘On the instructions of Samajwadi Party National President Akhilesh Yadav, Samajwadi Party State President Naresh Uttam Patel has written a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner, New Delhi regarding the removal of duplicate names from the voter list for preventing fake voting from them’, the party statement read. ‘The party demands that the period of voters’ list revision should be extended from November 30 to December 31 so that the identification of duplicate voters can be done by Samajwadi Party workers at every polling booth’, it added.

The party further alleged that despite the removal of duplicate voters by the Election Commission, a large number of such voters still exist which is the matter of concern in the up-coming elections.