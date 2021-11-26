Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty slips down sharply

Mumbai: The Indian equity indices suffered worst single day loss in the 7 months. The concerns over the new variant of Covid-19 has weighed upon the domestic benchmark indices.

BSE Sensex slipped 1688 points or 2.87% to settle at 57,107. NSE Nifty ended at 17,026, lower by 510 points or 2.9%. 13 of 15 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended lower. Nifty Midcap 100 index fell 3.25% and Nifty Smallcap 100 index declined 2.9%. The overall market breadth of BSE was negative as 2241 shares ended lower and 1070 shares ended higher.

The top gainers in the market were Cipla, Dr Reddy’s Labs, Divi’s Labs and Nestle India. The top losers in the market were JSW Steel, Tata Motors, Hindalco, Adani Ports, IndusInd Bank, Bharat Petroleum, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance, NTPC, ONGC and Tata Consumer Products.

International market also suffered loss on Friday. The European stocks plunged 2.7%, Germany’s DAX fall by 3% and Britain’s FTSE 100 fell 2.7%.