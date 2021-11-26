Tecno POP 5 LTE launched; Unisoc SoC, 5000 mAh battery

The Tecno POP 5 LTE has been released in a few markets recently. The new Tecno phone is available in two colours and has a 6.52-inch display. The twin back cameras on the Tecno POP 5 LTE are led by an 8-megapixel primary sensor. A Unisoc SC9863 octa-core processor is also included in the smartphone. The new Tecno smartphone has a 5,000mAh battery with a single 3GB RAM and 32GB storage configuration.

The Tecno POP 5 LTE’s cost and availability aren’t revealed on the company’s official website. The phone is presently available for PHP 4,599 (approximately Rs. 6,800) in the Philippines and PKR 15,000 in Pakistan on the e-commerce websites Shopee and PakMobiZone (roughly around Rs. 6,300). It comes in a single 3GB + 32GB storage combination, as previously stated. The handset is available in two colours: Deepsea Luster and Ice Blue.

The phone features Android 10 Go Edition out of the box. It has a 6.52-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with 720×1,560 pixels. It has an octa-core Unisoc SC9863 processor, 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of internal storage that can be expanded with a microSD card (up to 256GB).

The dual rear cameras on the Tecno POP 5 LTE include an 8-megapixel main sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel sensor with f/2.4 aperture, as previously announced. The phone also boasts a 5-megapixel camera with an f/2.0 aperture for selfies and videos.