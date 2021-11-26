The Congress is facing the polls with no desire to win: Mukul Sangma

Former Meghalaya Chief Minister Mukul Sangma has said that Congress is facing the polls with no desire to win. He was explaining to NDTV why he and 11 other MLAs had moved to the Trinamool Congress.

‘We (Congress) are not going to win the election. We are going with a ‘chalta he’ attitude, ‘said Sangma. He attributed the party’s defeat in the previous state elections to the fact that in many states the Congress was weak and had no plans for revival. He said he had tried to discuss the issues with the party leadership before moving to Trinamool but it ended in vain. He added that election strategist Prashant Kishore had approached him to join Trinamool. Sangma said the decision has made after multiple rounds of discussions with both sides.

Meghalaya MLAs on Wednesday night submitted a letter to Assembly Speaker Methba Lingdhok informing him of their resignation, sources said. The other day, Congress leader Keerthi Azad and former Haryana PCC president Ashok Tanwar left the party and joined the Trinamool Congress. Sangma had earlier hinted that he would leave the party but he himself came out and rejected such reports. So far, many leaders have come to Trinamool from Congress. The Trinamool Congress, led by Mamata Banerjee, is planning to expand the party before the elections.