African country reimposes quarantine for all foreigners

Kigali: Rwandan government has decided to reimpose a mandatory 24-hour quarantine for all foreigners coming to the country. The new rule will come into effect from November 28.

The Health Ministry said that the entry rule was revised to prevent the spread of new Covid-19 variant that was detected in South Africa.

Several countries had imposed travel ban and suspended flights from South Africa and neighbouring countries. Israel, the US, the UK, Canada, Singapore, Malaysia, Italy, France, Bahrain, Iran and Saudi Arabia imposed travel ban on passengers from South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, and Zimbabwe.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation (WHO) designated SARS-CoV-2 variant B.1.1529 as a ‘variant of concern’. The variant was detected in 22 patients in South Africa. It has also been found in Botswana, Hong Kong and Belgium.