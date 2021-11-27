Farm laws repealed; yet farmers refuse to budge! 

New Delhi: Ahead of the winter session of Parliament and the tractor rally organised by farmer unions, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar urged the farmers to return home as their demands have been fulfilled. Tomar is expected to present a bill in Lok Sabha on Monday to repeal the three farm laws. The BJP has issued a whip to its Lok Sabha MPs to be present on the day.

The announcement comes after farmers’ unions sought compensation for the farmers who allegedly lost their lives during protests and the withdrawal of cases registered against protestors after the government has announced to withdraw the three farm laws. ‘As far as the cases registered during the protest are concerned, it comes under the jurisdiction of state governments and they will take a decision. State governments will decide on the issue of compensation too, as per their state policy’, Tomar was quoted by ANI.

‘Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced to constitute a committee to deliberate on the issues of crop diversification, zero-budget farming, and making the MSP system more transparent and effective. This committee will have representatives from farmers’ organizations. With the constitution of this committee, farmers’ demand on MSP stands fulfilled. After the announcement of the repeal of the three farm laws, there is no point in continuing farmers’ agitation. I urge farmers to end their agitation and return their homes’, he added.

Thousands of farmers have gathered at the borders of the capital New Delhi to protest against the three farm laws enacted by the Centre. Notably, the repeal of the controversial laws came just ahead of critical elections in states like Uttar Pradesh and Punjab. However, Bharatiya Kisan Union leader RakeshTikait said that farmers will go home after the government accepts their demand for a law on Minimum Support Price (MSP).