Here’s the reason why Samantha Ruth Prabhu visits ex-father-in-law Nagarjuna’s studio after split

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was sighted on November 26 at Annapurna Studios, which belongs to megastar Nagarjuna, for the first time since her divorce announcement from South superstar Naga Chaitanya. Nagarjuna is Samantha’s ex-father-in-law and Naga Chaitanya’s father. Samantha’s entrance to the studios piqued the interest of her followers and left netizens guessing about the cause of her visit to the Annapurna Studios.

According to reports, Samantha is dubbing for her role in filmmaker Gunasekhar’s Shaakuntalam, which is why she visited the studio. Samantha is a meticulous professional who is going to great lengths to make Shaakuntalam extra unique. She portrays the title role in the period drama.

On October 2, Samantha confirmed her split from Naga Chaitanya. The couple refused to identify the cause for their divorce in a joint statement. Samantha and Naga Chaitanya had been married for four years before announcing their divorce. The couple dated for three years before marrying in 2017 in Goa at a destination wedding.

Also Read: Proud moment! Malala’s husband shares heartwarming post as she graduates

Earlier, Nagarjuna reacted to their divorce and wrote, ‘With a heavy heart, let me say this! whatever happened between Sam and Chay is very unfortunate. What happens between a wife and husband is very personal. Sam and Chay are dear to me. My family will always cherish the moments spent with sam and she will always be dear to us! May God bless them both with strength’.

By mutual accord, Naga Chaitanya and Samantha have filed for divorce. The legal processes will soon come to a close.