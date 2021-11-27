Rajinikanth lauds ‘Maanaadu’ team with surprise call on film’s success

‘Maanaadu’ was released in theatres two days ago and had a decent opening weekend. While the applause from one part of the crowd encouraged the actors and crew, they were overjoyed when veteran actor Rajinikanth personally contacted them and appreciated their work.

‘Maanaadu’ director Venkat Prabhu took to his Twitter handle and expressed his joy over Thalaivar’s call. While actor SJ Suryah also shared his happiness, describing it as the ‘greatest award’ he had ever gotten for acting.

Today I feel that I got the greatest award for my acting skill ??? got a call from our SUPER STAR @rajinikanth sir ???????? “SIR, U Made My decade sir ????????????Ur kind appreciation giving me a great strength to face this journey ???????sjsuryah — S J Suryah (@iam_SJSuryah) November 27, 2021

The film is said to have continued its good start at the box office on Friday. It had earned additional Rs 6 crore to its tally after earning Rs 8 crore on its first day in Tamil Nadu. The film has made Rs 14 crore in its first two days.