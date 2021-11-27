Tunisian Navy into action! Rescues migrants from overloaded boat: news follow

On Friday, the Tunisian navy rescued 487 migrants from an overloaded boat that became stranded in strong waves in the Mediterranean while attempting to reach Europe.

Migrants from Egypt, Syria, Sudan, Pakistan, Ethiopia and the Palestinian Territories had boarded the boat. According to the navy, there were 13 women and 93 children among the rescued migrants.

Several drowning events have happened off the coast of Tunisia in recent months, with a rise in the number of attempted crossings from Tunisia and Libya to Italy.

In recent years, hundreds of thousands of people have risked their lives crossing the Mediterranean, many fleeing conflicts and poverty in Africa and the Middle East.

The migrants were transported to Ben Guerdane’s El Kitf port.