Two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist associates held with ammunitions in Pulwama

Srinagar: Two Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) terrorist associates were arrested by security forces on Saturday in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir. The accused have both been identified as Muzamil Ayoub Bhat and Suhail Manzoor, both residents of Awantipora, and police have recovered ammunition and incriminating materials from them.

‘The arrested terrorist associates were in touch with HM commanders & were involved in transportation of arms and ammunition, besides providing shelter and other logistic support to strengthen terror networks’, police officials said.

According to an official police statement, Awantipora Police along with 42 RR (Rashtriya Rifles) and 130Bn CRPF arrested the militants, and ammunition including 383 rounds of AK-47 were recovered from their possession. A case under relevant sections has also been registered in Awantipora Police Station and an investigation has been launched on the matter.