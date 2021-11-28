BJP clean sweeps Tripura Civic polls; TMC, CPIM struggle to mark their presence

Agartala: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has retained its power in Tripura by winning the crucial civic body polls and hindering the Opposition Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M) and All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) from securing their maiden seats in the polls. According to the data published by the Election Commission of India, out the total 222 seats, the BJP won a total of 217 seats while the CPI-M registered victory on three seats and the TMC and TIPRA Motha could grab only one seat each.

The election for 13 Urban Local Bodies became a centre of attention, after the intervention of Supreme Court in response to the multiple petitions filed by TMC and the CPI-M, urging the top court to postpone the counting of votes in the local body polls. According to the data provided by the state election commission, BJP has made a clean sweep in Agartala Municipal Corporation, Sabroom, Melagarh, Belonia, Jiranaia, Amarpur and Sonamura Municipal Councils. The TTAADC ruling TIPRA Motha has made its electoral debut in the state’s civic elections by getting one seat at Ambassa. In other civic bodies including Khowai and Teliamura, BJP maintained its stronghold by winning all seats.

This is the first civic body poll in which the BJP contested after coming to power in Tripura in 2018. The voting was held on November 25, with a total voter turnout of 81.54%. Earlier this month, conflicts in Tripura had increased after violent incidents that took place in the election campaigns to the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) and 12 other municipal bodies.